Speeding car launches on Interstate 10 near UTSA campus, killing 2 men, police say

Image of crash scene near I-10 and Hausman Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a driver who crashed his car on a Northwest Side highway, killing himself and his passenger, was speeding.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 10 near Hausman Road.

Police say the car had been heading east on Hausman when it reached a dead end at Interstate 10 and should have turned onto the access road.

Instead, they say, the car continued heading straight, hit a barrier then launched onto the main lanes of the highway.

The car then hit the median, killing the two men inside the car. Police said they both were in their 20s.

“It’s very fortunate that that vehicle didn’t get struck by any other vehicles,” said Officer Cory Schuler, a public information officer for SAPD. “Unfortunately this was just a tragic accident. It looks like speed played a factor.”

Police shut down the inbound lanes of I-10 for several hours while they investigated the crash.

This happened not far from the main campus of the University of Texas at San Antonio.

It was unclear right away if the men in the car were students.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to positively identify them.