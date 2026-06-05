Watch KSAT’s coverage ahead of NBA Finals Game 2 between Spurs-Knicks

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 NBA Finals continue Friday night in Game 2 between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks.

For the Spurs, it’s the organization’s first NBA Finals appearance since 2014. San Antonio is seeking their sixth NBA championship.

The last time the Spurs and the Knicks met in the NBA Finals was back in 1999, when San Antonio won its first title.

On the road to the NBA Finals, the Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the Western Conference title.

KSAT 12 is the official broadcast home for all of the NBA Finals action. KSAT will host live pregame coverage with our Race for Seis special live at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus.

Another livestream previewing Game 1 will air at 7 p.m. exclusively on KSAT Plus. ABC will carry exclusive live coverage of Game 1 at 7:30 p.m. live on KSAT 12.

After Friday night, the Spurs will head to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4.

If necessary, Games 5 and 7 would return to San Antonio, with Game 6 in New York.

More Race for Seis coverage on KSAT: