Motorcyclist critically injured after crash on North Side, SAPD says

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash Sunday afternoon on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 2:35 p.m. on U.S. Highway 281 northbound near Evans Road.

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According to an SAPD preliminary report, the driver of another vehicle merged into a lane and struck the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries. Officers said he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver, a 50-year-old man, cooperated with SAPD’s investigation, police said.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.

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