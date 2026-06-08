Motorcyclist critically injured after crash on North Side, SAPD says Crash happened on U.S. Highway 281 near Evans Road SAPD said its investigation is ongoing. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash Sunday afternoon on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the crash around 2:35 p.m. on U.S. Highway 281 northbound near Evans Road.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, the driver of another vehicle merged into a lane and struck the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist, identified as a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries. Officers said he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The driver, a 50-year-old man, cooperated with SAPD’s investigation, police said.
SAPD said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.
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