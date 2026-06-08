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Motorcyclist critically injured after crash on North Side, SAPD says

Crash happened on U.S. Highway 281 near Evans Road

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash Sunday afternoon on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 2:35 p.m. on U.S. Highway 281 northbound near Evans Road.

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According to an SAPD preliminary report, the driver of another vehicle merged into a lane and struck the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries. Officers said he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver, a 50-year-old man, cooperated with SAPD’s investigation, police said.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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