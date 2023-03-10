Schertz police offering $10,000 reward for information into March 2021 shooting death

A family is sharing the legacy of their loved one after he was shot and killed at a Schertz apartment complex on Friday.

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are still looking for the person who killed a 21-year-old man at a Schertz apartment complex in 2021.

Jerod Jeffrey was found in the driver’s seat of a silver Mercedes sedan with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Sycamore Creek Apartments in the 1000 block of Elbel Road on March 12, 2021.

His aunt, Junel Jeffrey, previously told KSAT that she’s outraged about Jerod’s death and said no one should ever lose their life the way her nephew did.

“I would tell them that they need to ask for forgiveness,” Junel said. “They need to take a better look and see the value of life. There is nothing, no money, no articles, nothing that you could have that is more valuable than someone’s life. I will tell you like this, if I could go back in a time machine, I would give everything up just to have his life back.”

Witnesses reported seeing an unidentified man speaking with Jeffrey while he sat in his vehicle prior to the shooting. They said the man was then seen leaving the scene immediately after the shooting.

Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers and the victim’s family have increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Jeffrey’s death from $5,000 to $10,000.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Detective Sergeant Trevino at 210-619-1200 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 877-403-8477 (TIPS), through the P3Tips app, or at guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org. All information received through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.