Body found in NW Bexar County ID’d as missing 28-year-old woman

BCSO says they were initially working to find a woman in a missing person case

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body of a woman found in a wooded area in Northwest Bexar County.

Mariadelis Labrador, 28, died from a stab wound to the chest, the ME’s office said Friday. Her manner of death was still pending.

Labrador was reported missing on Monday. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office began searching for her the following day.

On Wednesday, BCSO discovered the body of a woman in her late 20s near Braun Road. The woman’s body showed signs of trauma, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Later that same day, Salazar confirmed the identity of the body as that of the woman for whom they were searching.

On Thursday, BCSO said investigators found a machete and shovel in the area where Labrador’s body was found but did not confirm if the items were connected.

