BCSO asks neighbors to check cameras for possible videos of woman found dead

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County sheriff’s investigators are urging neighbors to check their surveillance cameras for videos that could provide clues related to the disappearance of a woman who was later found dead.

Mariadelis Labrador Siles, 28, was reported missing by her boyfriend last Monday.

Recommended Videos

Deputies searching for Siles found her body two days later near Braun Road and Mustang Ranch, about a mile away from her northwest Bexar County home.

>> TIMELINE: What we know about missing woman found in NW Bexar County

Investigators are asking people who live in the neighborhood to check their security cameras for videos, specifically between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. last Monday, March 10.

They said Siles was wearing tan shorts with a blue long-sleeved, zippered sweatshirt.

Flowers now sit in a grassy area not far from the spot where investigators found the body of Mariadelis Labrador Siles, 28, last Wednesday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Anyone who may have videos or information related to the case is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or bcsotips@bexar.org.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Siles died from a stab wound to her chest. Investigators have not revealed so far whether her death has been ruled a homicide.

A BCSO spokeswoman said Tuesday morning that the investigation is ongoing.

Community in shock

Cisco Gonzalez, a resident of the neighborhood where Siles lived, said her death is “not normal” for the community.

“I’m wondering what happened, because this has always been a quiet neighborhood,” Gonzalez said.

Milidza Myers, who knew Siles as “Maria,” said she had known her for nearly two years and has been keeping up with every detail of the case.

“She’s only 28 years old — she’s like my daughter,” Myers said.

Myers described Siles as a kind and spiritual person who, outside of going to church, usually stayed close to home.

“We walk, but only around this block, nothing more,” Myers said. “Never go out, never walk far away, no, only the block.”

According to Myers, Siles was a Cuban native who spoke no English and often relied on her to translate conversations and navigate the world.

Because of that, Myers said she has a hard time believing her friend would have made it a mile from home by herself to the area where her body was found.

Investigators are trying to retrace the steps she would have taken there.

Read also: