Local News

Man sentenced to life in prison in murder case of daughter’s boyfriend

Larry Hernandez dumped the victim’s body in a vehicle

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Larry Hernandez booking photo. (Copyright 2025 by The Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday in the murder case of his daughter’s boyfriend, according to a press release from the Bexar County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Multiple witness statements confirmed Larry Hernandez’s involvement in Ron Quadri’s 2023 murder.

Before his death, Quadri reported to authorities that his girlfriend and her father, Hernandez, 45, were the suspects in a robbery.

Hernandez and his daughter had stolen Quadri’s dog and $10,000.

Hernandez dumped Quadri’s body in a vehicle on the night of the murder, where he was found several days later.

“Justice has been served today, not only for Mr. Quadri and his family but for the community that deserves to feel safe,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

