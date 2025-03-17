River Walk restaurant says fatal shooting between employees was an ‘isolated incident’

San Antonio police investigate a fatal shooting early Sunday, March 16, 2025, at Cafe Ole on the River Walk.

SAN ANTONIO – The River Walk restaurant where an employee fatally shot his coworker says the shooting was an “isolated incident.”

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at Cafe Olé in the 500 block of River Walk.

Scott Reed, general manager of Cafe Olé, sent the following statement to KSAT on Monday:

“We experienced a recent event involving an altercation between 2 employees. It occurred in the back of the house and did not involve any customers or other employees.

There is an active ongoing police investigation and we are fully cooperating with authorities. We are not at liberty to disclose any additional details at this time.

This was an isolated incident and nothing similar has ever occurred in our 30+ year history.

The safety of our customers and employees is of utmost importance.

We are working with our staff to help them through this difficult period.”

20-year-old arrested

A 20-year-old man — identified by police on Monday as Talano Garcia — walked up to his 43-year-old coworker and shot him in the head, police said.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police said the two men worked at the restaurant.

Talano Garcia, 20 (KSAT)

The shooting victim, identified as David Alvarado by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alvarado died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

After the shooting, officers were called to a different address. A family member told police their relative may have been involved in a shooting near the River Walk.

Officers arrested Garcia on Sunday, jail records show. He faces a murder charge.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available.

