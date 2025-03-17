WATCH LIVE: SAPD to discuss shooting on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting on the Northwest Side is prompting San Antonio police to host a media conference on Sunday evening.

According to San Antonio police, the shooting involves an officer.

The media briefing is expected to be delivered in the 2500 block of Spicewood Drive.

SAPD Chief William McManus is expected to be at the scene.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

