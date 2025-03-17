Skip to main content
Clear icon
74º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

WATCH LIVE: SAPD to discuss shooting on Northwest Side

KSAT will stream the media briefing in the video player below

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Shooting, Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting on the Northwest Side is prompting San Antonio police to host a media conference on Sunday evening.

According to San Antonio police, the shooting involves an officer.

The media briefing is expected to be delivered in the 2500 block of Spicewood Drive.

SAPD Chief William McManus is expected to be at the scene.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Mark Oltz headshot

Mark Oltz is a lifelong professional broadcast journalist with a highly diverse background in television news, infotainment programming, radio announcing, and original music publishing. His 31-plus-year career has blessed him with adventures all over the planet.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS