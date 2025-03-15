Woman arrested, accused of shooting her brother multiple times during argument, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Friday after shooting her brother multiple times during an argument at a North Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 1700 block of Jackson Keller Road.

Officers found the 29-year-old victim in the parking lot of the apartment complex with several gunshot wounds, police said.

SAPD said there was an argument between the siblings that escalated when the woman grabbed a gun and shot at her brother.

The man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Police said the woman was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.