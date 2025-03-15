Skip to main content
Local News

Man arrested, charged with intoxication assault after crashing vehicle into concrete ramp, SAPD says

Passenger of the vehicle was hospitalized with serious bodily injury, according to police

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Crash

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was arrested for intoxication assault after crashing a vehicle into a concrete ramp, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the 11600 block of Weidner Road.

Police said the driver ran through the intersection and crashed into a concrete ramp with metal handrails.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with serious bodily injury, SAPD said.

The driver was also hospitalized, but with injuries that were described as minor. Police said he was arrested and charged with intoxication assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

