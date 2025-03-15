Man arrested, charged with intoxication assault after crashing vehicle into concrete ramp, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was arrested for intoxication assault after crashing a vehicle into a concrete ramp, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the 11600 block of Weidner Road.

Police said the driver ran through the intersection and crashed into a concrete ramp with metal handrails.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with serious bodily injury, SAPD said.

The driver was also hospitalized, but with injuries that were described as minor. Police said he was arrested and charged with intoxication assault.

The incident remains under investigation.