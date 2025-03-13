Skip to main content
Local News

Pleasanton woman arrested, faces multiple cocaine-related charges, sheriff’s office says

The search was executed in the 500 block of Waco St in Pleasanton

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Gayle Garcia was charged with possession and intent to deliver a controlled substance. (Atascosa County Sheriff's Office)

PLEASANTON, Texas – A woman was taken into custody and faces at least two drug-related charges, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Gayle Garcia was taken into custody on March 12 during a search executed in the 500 block of Waco St. in Pleasanton.

A warrant was issued after the location was suspected of and investigated for narcotics distribution, the sheriff’s office said.

Garcia was present at the time of the search and was booked with the following charges, according to ACSO:

  • Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG1 4 grams-200 grams
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2-1 gram to 4 grams

During the execution of that warrant, ACSO said in a Facebook post that authorities found cocaine packaged for individual sales, along with unprescribed prescription pills.

According to ACSO, Garcia was booked into the Atascosa County jail.

