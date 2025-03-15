Skip to main content
Local News

Person with multiple warrants arrested after hours-long standoff on Northeast Side, police say

SAPD’s Street Crime Unit managed to get the person out of the home

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a person with multiple warrants after an hours-long standoff on the Northeast Side, according to the department.

Officers responded to a family disturbance call around 11:30 p.m. on Friday in the 7100 block of Woodlake Parkway.

Police said the person with several arrest warrants — who was causing the problems — would not come out of the home.

After around four hours, SAPD’s Street Crime Unit managed to get the person out of the home.

The person, whose identity remains unknown, was later taken into custody, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

