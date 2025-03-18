Skip to main content
Man waiting at West Side bus stop shot multiple times in drive-by shooting, SAPD says

Shooting happened in the 2800 block of Rivas Street not far from North General McMullen Drive

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 70s is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting while waiting for a bus on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Rivas Street, not far from North General McMullen Drive, around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was at the bus stop when someone in a vehicle drove by and fired multiple times, hitting the victim twice, according to police.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators located three shell casings near the scene, but they did not have any description of the vehicle. They were working to see if any nearby video footage was available.

Police said they were speaking with a witness but were unsure if they saw the shooting or found the man afterward.

