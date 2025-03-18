President of San Antonio Police Officer Association voices concerns about shootings involving officers in 2025

SAN ANTONIO – The year 2025 has proven to be a busy and deadly one for San Antonio police, with officers involved in at least six incidents with the use of deadly force.

In four of these cases, the suspects were killed.

The most recent incident occurred Sunday night during a traffic stop that escalated into a foot chase, culminating in an officer shooting and killing a 43-year-old suspect.

According to police, the suspect pulled a knife on the officer. The confrontation ended in the 200 block of Birchwood Drive, near Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road.

Danny Diaz, President of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, expressed concern over the frequency of such incidents.

“It’s getting scarier, not just for the officers but for this community,” Diaz said. “There is no such thing as, when I was growing up, you know, a street fight — hand to hand — now it’s everybody shoots everybody.”

In this past weekend’s incident, the suspect was armed with a knife, not a gun. SAPD Chief William McManus stated that the suspect wielded a five-inch blade against the officer.

However, police said that the suspect had left a gun in the car he fled from. McManus also noted the suspect’s criminal history, which includes drug possession, burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The man was on parole until 2029.