Bexar County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance in case of formerly missing woman found dead

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is requesting footage from the public of a formerly missing woman who was later found dead.

Mariadelis Labrador Siles’s body was found on March 12 in a wooded area off Braun Road and Mustang Ranch in northwest Bexar County, according to BCSO.

The sheriff’s office said investigators found a machete and shovel in the area where Siles’ body was found but did not confirm if the items were connected with the case.

Siles was reported missing to BCSO on Monday, March 10. She was last seen around 9 a.m. that day by her boyfriend, who said she possibly walked to Wildhorse Sports Park.

The sheriff’s office encourages the public to share footage from 9 a.m. to noon on March 10 of any woman who possibly matches Siles’s description.

Siles was last seen wearing tan shorts with leggings material and a blue long-sleeved zipper sweatshirt. She was 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighed 122 pounds, and had black hair and brown eyes, according to BCSO.

The sheriff’s office stated that camera footage from the following streets might have captured Siles before she was killed.

Cactus Valley

Country Shadow

Dawn Trail

Shetland Bend

Arabian Bend

Mustang Ranch

Although the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Siles died from a stab wound to her chest, the sheriff’s office is not currently investigating her death as a homicide case.

Anyone with footage or information available to share, please contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or bcsotips@bexar.org.