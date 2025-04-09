Crime Stoppers seeking tips on suspect in connection with West Side stabbing

Crime Stoppers is turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with a stabbing on the West Side. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13, in the 1900 block of Montezuma Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with a stabbing on the West Side.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13, in the 1900 block of Montezuma Street.

An argument between two men prompted the stabbing. The suspect, with a first name of “Robert,” pulled a knife and chased the victim, according to Crime Stoppers.

The victim fell to the ground, and the suspect attempted to defend himself from the suspect.

Crime Stoppers said a witness nearby called out to the suspect by name not to stab the victim.

The suspect then stabbed the victim multiple times in the chest before fleeing in a red pickup truck west down Montezuma Street.

At last check, the 38-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It is still not clear what prompted the two men to begin arguing. Information about the suspect’s vehicle was not immediately known.

For information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.