Eagle Pass names first female police chief in city’s 176-year history

Chief Amy Gonzalez has been with department for 26 years

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

For the first time in its 176-year history, Eagle Pass has appointed a woman, Amy Gonzalez, as the chief of police. (City of Eagle Pass)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – For the first time in its 176-year history, the City of Eagle Pass has named a woman as its chief of police, according to a news release.

Amy Gonzalez was announced as the new chief during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Her appointment comes after the city conducted interviews with eight candidates, including three current Eagle Pass Police Department employees, over several months.

Gonzalez began her career with the department 26 years ago, according to a city Facebook post.

“We did not take this decision lightly,” Mayor Rolando Salinas said in the release. “We followed a deliberate and transparent process to identify the best person to lead our police department, and we are confident that Amy Gonzalez will serve our community with professionalism and integrity.”

Gonzalez had been serving as interim chief of police following the resignation of former chief Federico “Fred” Garza on Dec. 5, 2024, according to the Eagle Pass Business Journal.

