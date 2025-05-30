At least 2 injured after drive-by shooting on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were rushed to a hospital after a drive-by shooting on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Friday in the 500 block of Bee Street, near Interstate 35 and North Walters Street.

An SAPD sergeant told KSAT that a white pickup truck, with four to five men inside, shot at three people outside a home on Bee Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two men, estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old, with gunshot wounds, the sergeant said.

One man was transported to a hospital with critical injuries after he was shot in the stomach, police said. The other man was taken to a hospital after he was shot in the arm, according to police.

Authorities said the gunfire also grazed a woman.

Officers found at least two different shell casings on the scene, according to SAPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: