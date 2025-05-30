Man critically injured after shooting at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of South Zarzamora St.

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times outside a West Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of South Zarzamora Street.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the man was outside one of the apartment buildings when two people began shooting at him.

Police said the man returned fire with his own gun.

Initially, SAPD told KSAT at the scene that at least one person inside a red vehicle entered the apartment complex, shot the man and fled the scene.

Police said the man was shot at least six times around his body, including his chest and leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said it is unknown whether the shooters were injured during the exchange of fire.

Police said it’s unclear what led to the shooting, and their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

