Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday at the Villas at Bandera Apartment Homes in the 9800 block of Camino Villa.

Police said officers received a call about a man in his 20s who was shot at the apartment complex and then driven away in an SUV.

Shortly after, officers received another call stating that a man had arrived at a nearby hospital in an SUV, according to police.

The man was transported to a different local hospital because the other one was not a trauma center, SAPD said.

Police could not provide information on the shooter or if there was more than one.

The department is investigating further at the apartment.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.