Man killed in drive-by shooting outside far West Side restaurant identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who police said was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a far West Side restaurant.

Jarod Turner, 28, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, the medical examiner’s office told KSAT. His death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of West Loop 1604 North, which is just south of Culebra Road.

San Antonio police said Turner was entering a vehicle with his family after eating at a 54th Street Scratch Grill & Bar when at least one person inside a silver Ford Explorer started shooting at him.

The driver of the Ford Explorer fled from the scene, according to police. There were several people inside the vehicle, SAPD said.

Police told KSAT that it does appear that there was more than one gun used, as there were several different shell casings located at the scene.

The gunfire also struck multiple other vehicles in the parking lot, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported. The people who fled in the Ford Explorer have not been located by authorities as of Wednesday evening.