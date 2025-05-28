Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with his mother’s death, SAPD says

James Garcia, 31, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing his mother, SAPD says.

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly killed his mother at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

James Garcia was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, records show. He was given a $250,000 bond.

The incident happened around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek, located near the Medical Center.

Police said Garcia called authorities, yelling for assistance. Upon arrival, he told officers that he had killed his mother, according to SAPD.

Garcia was detained as officers continued to investigate inside the apartment, police told KSAT.

Shortly after, officers found the 68-year-old mother dead in the hallway with “physical injuries,” SAPD said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the woman.