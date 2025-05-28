Couple charged in ‘large-scale’ San Antonio fraud scheme, police say

Richard Morin, Rosa Mora Duran and Adam Green were arrested this week on fraud-related charges, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A couple is accused of running an elaborate scheme where they would allegedly steal money and property from people, most of whom were seniors.

Richard Morin, 64, and Rosa Mora Duran, 51, were charged with financial abuse of the elderly greater than or equal to $30,000-$150,000, financial abuse of the elderly greater than or equal to $2,500-$30,000, and fraudulent securing of document execution greater than or equal to $150,000-$300,000, Bexar County jail records show.

Adam Joseph Green, 33, is accused of working with the couple and was also charged with financial abuse of the elderly greater than or equal to $30,000-$150,000, records show.

In March 2025, San Antonio police received word that Morin was committing “large-scale fraud and theft” by stealing homes through fake or forged title documents and liens, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

In some of the cases, they would allegedly convince the victims to sign over their properties to them.

The investigation revealed that Morin and Duran had multiple business and LLCs between themselves and other co-conspirators.

Known organizations included: We Buy Homes LLC, Mel-Ric Capital, Happy Houzz LLC, Casa Del Rey Capital LLC, Rode Capital Investments LLC, Mary Mary Contrary LLC, Morin Properties LLC, The Gorrilla Club and Welcome Home Capital LLC.

According to the affidavits, Morin and co-conspirators placed properties under their names or business entities, which hid Morin’s involvement and deterred an investigation.

He allegedly created multiple title instruments that appeared to be properly notarized and signed by the true owners. However, the notarizations and signatures were forged, altered and unauthorized, rendering the documents fraudulent and lacking any legitimate legal authority, police said.

The fraudulent documents were then filed with the Bexar County Clerk’s office.

Deceased man’s home obtained in alleged scheme

Green told police that he assisted Morin in fraudulently acquiring properties and was paid in cash on at least one occasion, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Green’s name appeared on a forged deed for a West Side home that belonged to a deceased individual, with the document signed three years after the man’s death.

The man’s surviving heir told police she had been contacted by Morin and Duran, who attempted to persuade her to transfer the home to him.

They said she “could make a lot of money,” but did not specify the amount.

The woman said that Morin created documents naming her as the heir of the estate and a special warranty deed that transferred ownership from her to one of Morin’s businesses.

She alleged that Morin attempted to include language in a document to transfer ownership of an unspecified amount of U.S. Treasury bonds to him without her knowledge.

She believed Morin had stolen the bonds from the home without her consent, police said.

She provided police with text messages and emails from Morin attempting to gain ownership of the bonds. She ultimately refused to conduct business with him.

That home was deeded from Green to another party in March. The victim said she did not authorize the home to be sold.

Green told officers he believed Morin later used his identification without consent on other properties, the affidavit states.

Morin and Duran released from financial obligation

Police investigated a property located on the East Side and noted multiple transactions involving businesses owned by Morin, Duran and Mary Rendon, the manager and owner of Mary Mary Contrary LLC.

An affidavit states that Morin, Duran and Rendon appropriated thousands of dollars by falsifying documents that showed they held a legitimate stake in the property.

A woman, who said the house belonged to the deceased parents of her deceased husband, told police that the home was transferred to Rendon and Mary Mary Contrary LLC under fraudulent documents.

The woman said she did not know Rendon, Duran or Rendon and did not sign documents to transfer the property to another party.

According to police, another victim in the case said she was approached by Morin in regard to investing in multiple properties, including the East Side home.

She gave him approximately $24,000 in cash for the property as an investment, police said. She told police that Morin did not pay her back, and she later found out that a release of lien for the property had been filed with the Bexar County Clerk’s Office.

Morin and Duran had filed a fraudulent release of lien without the consent of the property holder, releasing Morin and Duran from repaying the $24,000, police said.

One of the victims said she feared reporting Morin to authorities after he threatened her during a heated conversation, police said.

He told her that he “knew where she lived and she lived alone,” the affidavit states.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Rendon has not been charged in the case.

