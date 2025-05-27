Man suffers life-threatening injuries in drive-by shooting outside West Side restaurant, SAPD says

The gunfire struck multiple other vehicles in the parking lot, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a drive-by shooting outside a far West Side restaurant, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 5700 block of West Loop 1604 North, which is just south of Culebra Road.

Police said a man in his late 20s was entering a vehicle with his family after eating at a 54th Street Scratch Grill & Bar when at least one person inside a silver Ford Explorer started shooting at him.

The driver of the Ford Explorer fled from the scene, according to police.

SAPD said that the man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police told KSAT that it does appear that there was more than one gun used, as there were several different shell casings located at the scene.

The gunfire also struck multiple other vehicles in the parking lot, authorities said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.