Crime Stoppers seeks tips into fatal shooting at Northeast Side hotel

Ardise Donnell Ford, 37, died after he was shot at a Northeast Side hotel on the morning of April 10.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at a Northeast Side hotel.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on April 10 at the Qubed Hotel in the 4600 block of Rittiman Road.

The victim, identified as Ardise Donnell Ford, 37, opened the door to his room and was shot.

An SAPD report states that officers found Ford in the doorway of his room at the Qubed Living hotel. Ford was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

SAPD officers said they were searching for a woman who had been staying in the hotel room with the man and fled after officers arrived, according to guests at the hotel.

Neither the police nor Crime Stoppers has identified a shooter or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

