ME’s office identifies man fatally shot at Northeast Side hotel after answering knock on door

Police say they found the wounded man in the doorway of his third floor room.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed at a Northeast Side hotel earlier this week has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

>> Man fatally shot at Northeast Side hotel after answering knock on door, police say

Ardise Donnell Ford Jr., 37, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Background

San Antonio police officers were called to the Qubed Hotel in the 4600 block of Rittiman Road just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

A man in his 30s was killed after answering a knock on the door of his hotel room, according to police.

Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The man was in and out of consciousness and taken to a hospital in serious condition, where he was supposed to undergo surgery, according to police, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

A suspect and motive for the shooting are still unknown, police said.

A woman who was believed to be staying in the room with the man took off after the shooting, police said. It’s unclear if she was involved in the shooting.

