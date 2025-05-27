Woman arrested after leaving young children alone in heat, San Antonio police say

Ashantee Verchelle Boone, 28, was charged with two counts of abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after San Antonio police say she knowingly left her two young children alone in the heat.

Ashantee Verchelle Boone, 28, was charged with two counts of abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

According to a preliminary report from SAPD, officers responded on Sunday afternoon to a report of two children left outside in the 7300 block of N Loop 1604 near Live Oak.

Police were able to get a hold of the children’s mother, Boone, who stated she left the kids alone while she went to pick someone up from a nearby gas station, the report stated.

Police said she knew the children, ages 2 and 6, were unattended.

Boone was taken into custody on Sunday.

