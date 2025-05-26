Man caught with nearly 5,500 Adderall and MDMA pills, 15 guns & 83 pounds of THC in San Marcos home, police say

San Marcos police arrested Erik Lee Cadena, 28, after a tip led to the discovery of a large cache of drugs and weapons in his home, officers said.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A man is facing charges after a tip led San Marcos officers to cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and 15 guns inside a house, according to police.

In a Facebook post, police said they executed a search warrant at the home of Erik Lee Cadena, 28, of San Marcos, following a tip from a concerned citizen.

Inside the home, SMPD said officers found:

846 grams of cocaine

2.18 pounds of raw crystal MDMA and more than 1,400 MDMA pills

83 pounds of liquid THC and 540 THC vape cartridges

12.6 pounds of marijuana

1,525 grams of Adderall, nearly 4,000 pills

117 grams of ketamine

30 grams of LSD

Four pistols, nine rifles, two shotguns, and multiple high-capacity magazines

Over $2,800 in cash

Police said they also found designer goods, including a Louis Vuitton backpack.

Cadena was charged with one count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG1 >400g and four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG2 >400g, all first-degree felonies, police said.

Officers are encouraging anyone who sees suspicious activity to call SMPD at 512-754-2204 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

