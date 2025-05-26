Skip to main content
Man caught with nearly 5,500 Adderall and MDMA pills, 15 guns & 83 pounds of THC in San Marcos home, police say

Erik Lee Cadena, 28, of San Marcos, faces multiple first-degree felony charges

San Marcos police arrested Erik Lee Cadena, 28, after a tip led to the discovery of a large cache of drugs and weapons in his home, officers said. (San Marcos Police Department)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A man is facing charges after a tip led San Marcos officers to cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and 15 guns inside a house, according to police.

In a Facebook post, police said they executed a search warrant at the home of Erik Lee Cadena, 28, of San Marcos, following a tip from a concerned citizen.

Inside the home, SMPD said officers found:

  • 846 grams of cocaine
  • 2.18 pounds of raw crystal MDMA and more than 1,400 MDMA pills
  • 83 pounds of liquid THC and 540 THC vape cartridges
  • 12.6 pounds of marijuana
  • 1,525 grams of Adderall, nearly 4,000 pills
  • 117 grams of ketamine
  • 30 grams of LSD
  • Four pistols, nine rifles, two shotguns, and multiple high-capacity magazines
  • Over $2,800 in cash

Police said they also found designer goods, including a Louis Vuitton backpack.

Cadena was charged with one count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG1 >400g and four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG2 >400g, all first-degree felonies, police said.

Officers are encouraging anyone who sees suspicious activity to call SMPD at 512-754-2204 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

