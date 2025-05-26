Man caught with nearly 5,500 Adderall and MDMA pills, 15 guns & 83 pounds of THC in San Marcos home, police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A man is facing charges after a tip led San Marcos officers to cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and 15 guns inside a house, according to police.
In a Facebook post, police said they executed a search warrant at the home of Erik Lee Cadena, 28, of San Marcos, following a tip from a concerned citizen.
Inside the home, SMPD said officers found:
- 846 grams of cocaine
- 2.18 pounds of raw crystal MDMA and more than 1,400 MDMA pills
- 83 pounds of liquid THC and 540 THC vape cartridges
- 12.6 pounds of marijuana
- 1,525 grams of Adderall, nearly 4,000 pills
- 117 grams of ketamine
- 30 grams of LSD
- Four pistols, nine rifles, two shotguns, and multiple high-capacity magazines
- Over $2,800 in cash
Police said they also found designer goods, including a Louis Vuitton backpack.
Cadena was charged with one count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG1 >400g and four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG2 >400g, all first-degree felonies, police said.
Officers are encouraging anyone who sees suspicious activity to call SMPD at 512-754-2204 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers.