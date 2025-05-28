South Side residents shaken after stray bullet injures homeless man sleeping under Highway 90 overpass

SAN ANTONIO – South Side residents said they are shaken and frustrated after a stray bullet struck a man sleeping under a bridge early Wednesday morning during a shootout between two passing vehicles.

“Scared, really. It’s the last thing you would expect,” said one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous. ”You expect to be safe inside your house.”

San Antonio police said a 62-year-old man experiencing homelessness was hit in the leg around 3:55 a.m. as he slept under the Highway 90 overpass near the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said the two vehicles driving by were shooting at one another when the man was hit.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The vehicles involved fled the scene, and no information about the shooter or shooters has been released.

For those living nearby, the shooting feels like a terrifying reminder of how quickly violence can reach anyone.

“It takes a lot to stop a random bullet,” said Dario Huron, who lives on Roosevelt Avenue with several family members. “Not a single one of these houses can stop those bullets.”

Huron said he often thinks about the risks his family faces from this kind of random violence.

Neighbors also expressed anger at what they see as a reckless disregard for innocent lives.

“They have their eyes on one individual or a couple of individuals, but they have no regard for anyone else,” Huron added.

Another neighbor had a direct message for those responsible:

“You need to think because a lot of times the people you’re aiming for, you miss — and somebody that wasn’t part of it gets hurt or gets killed.”

Authorities continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the San Antonio Police Department.

