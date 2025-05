A man asleep under a bridge on the South Side was hit in the leg by a stray bullet fired from two passing vehicles shooting at one another. The incident happened around 3:55 a.m. in the 12 block of Roosevelt Avenue on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO – A 62-year-old man experiencing homelessness was hit in the leg by a stray bullet while he was asleep under a bridge on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 3:55 a.m. Wednesday.

Two vehicles driving by were shooting at one another when the man was hit, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SAPD did not have any information on the vehicles involved. Their investigation is ongoing.

