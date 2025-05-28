‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors share concerns after fetus found in apartment complex dumpster

SAN ANTONIO – A man searching through a dumpster at a North Side apartment complex made a disturbing discovery: a small fetus with limbs inside a diaper bag, according to San Antonio police.

The incident was reported just before noon Tuesday at the Canlen West Apartments in the 3500 block of West Avenue. Police said the fetus was found by a man who was “dumpster diving” at the time.

Investigators have not released the estimated gestational age of the fetus or whether any suspects have been identified.

“It’s like you’re throwing your kids in the trash, and you don’t care about your kids,” said a resident who asked to remain anonymous.

Another woman at the complex, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the discovery was deeply unsettling.

“It’s very sad and disappointing, especially being a mom myself,” she said.

Some residents expressed frustration and heartbreak, urging the mother involved to come forward and share her side of the story.

“A lot of people are out here like, her body, her choice, and yes,” one woman said. “I just think she should have gotten help for it, you know, called EMS or something to report it.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department.

