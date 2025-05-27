‘Small fetus’ found inside dumpster at North Side apartment, SAPD says

San Antonio police said a small fetus was found Tuesday inside a diaper bag in the dumpster at a North Side apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched to the complex on a “possible dead baby” call just before noon in the 3500 block of West Avenue.

According to a preliminary SAPD report, officers spoke with a male who told them he was dumpster diving at the apartment complex when he found a diaper bag.

The male told police that he found a “small fetus,” including its arms and legs, inside the diaper bag.

After KSAT arrived on the scene, a Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office vehicle also responded to the apartment complex.

At this time, it is unclear if there are any criminal elements to this case.

So far, no one has been detained or taken into custody.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.