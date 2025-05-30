Skip to main content
Local News

Three stabbed during fight at nightclub near downtown, SAPD says

Several people detained after altercation; Victims hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

The stabbing happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday at Brass Monkey in the 2700 block of North St. Mary’s Street. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A fight inside a nightclub near downtown San Antonio ended with three stabbed and several people detained, according to police.

The stabbing happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday at Brass Monkey in the 2700 block of North St. Mary’s Street.

A fight broke out inside the nightclub between several people, eventually spilling onto the street, San Antonio police said.

One person then stabbed three men during the fight. All three victims were men in their 20s, police said.

The person who stabbed the men and three other people were detained at the scene, according to SAPD.

The three victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

