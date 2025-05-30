Converse woman seeks public’s help in solving deadly drive-by shooting of her husband, 79

LIVE OAK, Texas – A Converse woman is urging anyone with information about her husband’s death to come forward.

Coleman Joshlin, 79, died in a drive-by shooting on May 14. The Live Oak Police Department is still searching for the alleged shooter. That’s why Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

“Please come forward‚” Beverly Joshlin, Coleman Joshlin’s wife, said. “I miss him so much.”

Beverly and Coleman Joshlin were together for 55 years. She said she was in shock upon learning what had happened to him.

“He fought in the military, and he gave so much,” Beverly Joshlin said. “For him to lose his life like this, it’s just really frustrating.”

Here’s what we know about the shooting:

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14.

The intersection where he was shot was Pat Booker Road and the Interstate 35 South frontage road.

The alleged shooter was in or owns a silver/gray Chevrolet four-door truck.

Multiple gunshots were fired into Coleman Joshlin’s Mazda Miata.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

