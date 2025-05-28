Crime Stoppers seeks tips in fatal drive-by shooting in Live Oak

The department is requesting public assistance for tips that could help identify the occupants of a silver/gray Chevrolet four-door truck.

LIVE OAK, Texas – Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a drive-by shooting in Live Oak that left one man dead.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, at the intersection of Pat Booker Road and the Interstate 35 South frontage road, according to the Live Oak Police Department.

The department is requesting public assistance for tips that could help identify the occupants of a silver/gray Chevrolet four-door truck.

Police said an unknown person inside the truck fired several gunshots at a Mazda Miata, striking the driver, Coleman Joshlin.

Joshlin, 79, was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

