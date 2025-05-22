Crime Stoppers releases photos, seeks tips into fatal SE Side shooting

Crime Stoppers has released photographs of suspects connected to a fatal shooting on the Southeast Side last April and is asking the public for help in identifying them.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday April 17, at a home in the 5600 block of Espada Cliff.

A woman, identified as 37-year-old Nicole Wells, and a man were sitting in the garage of the home when five men opened fire on the pair, according to Crime Stoppers.

The man was taken to the hospital, but survived. Wells was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects were captured on surveillance video in a light colored sedan and an SUV before the shooting.

Crime Stoppers said the suspects fled in those same vehicles after the shooting. One of them may have been injured.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, according to San Antonio police.

