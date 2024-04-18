Woman killed in shooting at Southeast Side home identified by medical examiner’s office

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed early Wednesday at a home on the Southeast Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Nicole Evette Wells, 37, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to a home in the 5600 block of Espada Cliff, not far from Sinclair Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of a shooting.

A preliminary report from SAPD states Wells and a 41-year-old man were inside the garage when an unknown person walked up and fired multiple shots toward the house.

Wells was pronounced dead at the scene. The 41-year-old man was struck in his chest and arm and was taken to the hospital.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. Police said they did not know the motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.