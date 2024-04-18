82º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Woman killed in shooting at Southeast Side home identified by medical examiner’s office

Nicole Evette Wells, 37, died of multiple gunshot wounds

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Southeast Side
Espada Cliff shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed early Wednesday at a home on the Southeast Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Nicole Evette Wells, 37, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Recommended Videos

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to a home in the 5600 block of Espada Cliff, not far from Sinclair Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of a shooting.

A preliminary report from SAPD states Wells and a 41-year-old man were inside the garage when an unknown person walked up and fired multiple shots toward the house.

Wells was pronounced dead at the scene. The 41-year-old man was struck in his chest and arm and was taken to the hospital.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. Police said they did not know the motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos