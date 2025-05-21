Skip to main content
Local News

Crime Stoppers seeking public tips into fatal 2016 drive-by shooting

Delvonte Deon Kirk, 19, died in the Northeast Side shooting

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Delvonte Deon Kirk, 19, died in a 2016 drive-by shooting on the Northeast Side. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for assistance in solving a fatal 2016 drive-by shooting.s

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 2500 block of Austin Highway, not far from Walzem Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

Delvonte Deon Kirk, 19, died in the shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call for gunshots. When they arrived, they found Kirk and another victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Crime Stoppers.

The caller told police they saw a dark colored vehicle pull up next to the vehicle Kirk was in and fire multiple times into it, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

