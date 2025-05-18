SAPD releases video of ‘persons of interest’ in murder of Brewer Academy student Simon Cuevas III

SAN ANTONIO – One month after Simon Cuevas III, 14, was beaten, shot and killed after leaving school at Brewer Academy, SAPD shared a video of two individuals who are considered “persons of interest.”

The murder happened on April 16 at South Elmendorf Street and Merida Street.

However, authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the two people below.

San Antonio police considers these two people "persons of interest." (San Antonio Police Department)

Identifying the individuals, as well as providing information that leads to an arrest for the murder of Simon Cuevas III, could be met with a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward.

SAPD does not have names for the two people pictured nor was the department able to confirm if the two pictured are Brewer Academy students. The department is requesting the community’s help to identify them.

However, during a press conference immediately following the shooting on April 16, SAISD Police Chief Johnny Reyes said, “We can confirm that this involved our students from Brewer Academy.”

Simon’s mother, Alejandra Cuevas, discussed the lack of arrests and information surrounding this case.

“It’s frustrating, but at the same time, I’m trying to be patient and trying to understand it,” Alejandra Cuevas said. “It’s probably for the best that they have to keep things to themselves.”

“My son was murdered, and he didn’t deserve this,” Cuevas said. “There’s people out there that know about this. … Please do the right thing and give those answers to us. Contact the authorities and do the right thing.”

Anyone who recognizes the people in the video or has any information that could lead to arrests in this case is asked to contact 210-224-STOP.

