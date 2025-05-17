SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in connection with shooting death of SAISD student

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a San Antonio Independent School District student.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a San Antonio Independent School District student.

According to police, Simon Cuevas III, 14, was walking home from Brewer Academy around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, at South Elmendorf and Merida streets when he was attacked by five people.

Recommended Videos

One of the suspects shot and killed Cuevas, police said.

>> ‘I wish that I could’ve been there’: Mother of teen shot, killed near SAISD campus seeks justice

Cuevas died from the gunshot wound, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made in his death.

On Saturday, SAPD and Crime Stoppers released photos and video of a person who “was present at the time of the murder.”

“The person was seen arriving and fleeing with the other suspects,” according to police.

SAPD and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect shown in the photos and video.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime. To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

More coverage of this story on KSAT.com: