Donate blood and get a free, limited-edition San Antonio Spurs hat

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue has extended its limited-edition Spurs Fiesta playoff cap giveaway for blood donors.

Anyone who donates blood at a San Antonio donor center between Wednesday and Friday can receive the exclusive Spurs-themed cap while supplies last.

Donors must use the promo code “CAP” when scheduling an appointment.

According to South Texas Blood & Tissue, all blood types are needed, but type O donors are especially encouraged because of ongoing demand tied to trauma care, emergency surgeries and patient treatments.

In South Texas, a unit of blood is transfused every three minutes.

Appointments can be made by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org or calling 833-YOU-GIVE.

Donors are asked to bring a photo ID and complete a brief health questionnaire before giving blood.

Read also: