Donate blood and get a free, limited-edition San Antonio Spurs hat It’s time to show that Spurs spirit in a life-saving way SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue has extended its limited-edition Spurs Fiesta playoff cap giveaway for blood donors.
Anyone who donates blood at a San Antonio donor center between Wednesday and Friday can receive the exclusive Spurs-themed cap while supplies last.
Donors must use the promo code “CAP” when scheduling an appointment.
According to South Texas Blood & Tissue, all blood types are needed, but type O donors are especially encouraged because of ongoing demand tied to trauma care, emergency surgeries and patient treatments.
In South Texas, a unit of blood is transfused every three minutes.
Appointments can be made by visiting
SouthTexasBlood.org or calling 833-YOU-GIVE.
Donors are asked to bring a photo ID and complete a brief health questionnaire before giving blood.
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About the Author Alyssa Medina headshot
A San Antonio native currently in her dream job as the executive producer behind KSAT special programming like Fiesta parades, Dia De Los Muertos and the Rodeo special.
When she's not prepping for these productions, she's helping run KSAT's social media channels.
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