Southwest ISD staff member placed on leave after ‘incident’ with student, district says

SAN ANTONIO – A staff member within the Southwest Independent School District has been placed on administrative leave after an “incident” with a student, according to the district.

A Southwest ISD spokesperson told KSAT the district is investigating the incident at one of its middle schools involving a staff member and student. The district did not identify the school.

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The employee was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, the district said.

The San Antonio Police Department is also investigating the case. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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