Man arrested, accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle with children inside during road rage incident, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a road rage shooting in southeast Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lane Andrew Reynolds was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, Bexar County court records show.

The shooting happened on May 17 in the 10000 block of Green Prairie, not far from South Presa Street, BCSO said.

A woman, who just picked up Chick-fil-A with her two daughters, told investigators that the passenger of a black truck shot at her vehicle while she was driving.

Deputies said the driver of the truck followed the woman’s vehicle and eventually stopped. As Reynolds and another person exited the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said “one pointed a gun” at the woman.

Investigators discovered multiple shell casings on Old Corpus Christi Road, according to BCSO.

Records indicate that Reynolds bonded out of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday. He was previously booked on a $75,000 bond.