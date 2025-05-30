Teen receives 40-year sentence for 2023 shootings, including murder at South Side car wash

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An 18-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on multiple charges stemming from shootings in 2023, according to a news release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Nickolas Medrano was sentenced on Thursday to 40 years behind bars for murder and 20 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Since the sentences run concurrently, he will ultimately serve 40 years in prison.

Medrano was 17 years old when he shot and killed Vincent Zurita, 54, on May 27, 2023, the release said. Medrano and another man attempted to rob Zurita at a South Side car wash. When Zurita resisted, Medrano shot him multiple times.

On the same day, Medrano shot a 90-year-old man in the head, according to the release.

The 90-year-old man was known to help neighbors in need of money. However, he wouldn’t provide Medrano with money that day, which resulted in the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.

“Pope, known to help his neighbors in need of money, declined to give Medrano money that day, so Medrano fired multiple shots at Pope, striking him once on the top left side of his head‚” the DA’s office said in the release.

According to Bexar County court records, Medrano has to pay the court over $5,000 in fees.

“Today’s sentencing emphasizes our office’s mission in removing violent offenders from our streets,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. “Our focus is and will continue to be doing everything we can to ensure that our citizens can feel safe in their communities.”

