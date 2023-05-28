Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at car wash, SAPD says

SAPD responded to a shooting in progress around 9:50 p.m. on May 28, 2023 at Mary’s Car Wash in the 2900 block of Commercial Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at a car wash on the city’s South Side.

SAPD responded to a shooting in progress around 9:50 p.m. Saturday at Mary’s Car Wash in the 2900 block of Commercial Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying next to the driver’s side of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the back, said SAPD.

EMS responded to the scene and later pronounced the 54-year-old man dead.

Officers at the scene said a group of men were seen running from the location at the time of the shooting. However, no other suspect information has been released.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

KSAT will bring you updates as they become available.