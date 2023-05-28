SAPD: Man shot, killed after firing handgun across neighborhood, pointing weapon at officers

A man was shot and killed by two San Antonio police officers after he allegedly fired a handgun throughout a residential neighborhood and pointed a gun at officers, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed by two San Antonio police officers after he allegedly fired a handgun throughout a neighborhood and pointed a gun at officers, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

SAPD responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun just before 11 p.m. Saturday near Sonora and Nogalitos Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old man shooting a handgun as he walked in the neighborhood.

As officers approached the man, he pointed the gun at officers, McManus said.

McManus said that’s when the two officers fired their guns, striking the man four times.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

McManus said the officers involved included one probationary officer and a 4-year veteran officer.