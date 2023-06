SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police responded to a shooting at North Star Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Details about the incident are limited, but police said there is not an active shooter at the mall.

Police said there was, however, an isolated shooting that was believed to be a targeted attack. The shooters are not believed to be at the mall.

KSAT has a team headed to the situation, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

