18-year-old killed in shootout at East Side apartment complex identified by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man who was killed in a shootout on the East Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Geremiah Hardeman was pronounced dead before 1 p.m. Saturday at the Antioch Village Apartments in the 1500 block of Upland Road.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the gunfire exchange was the result of a targeted attack.

A vehicle with multiple people waited in the central parking lot for an intended shooting target. When the person finally came out to be picked up by associates, the group exited the vehicle with rifle-style weapons and opened fire.

The targeted person’s associates then fired back, and the two groups exchanged gunfire.

Hardeman was declared dead at the scene. He was not the intended target, McManus said.

Two people involved in the shooting were struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

McManus noted that the incident was not connected to Friday’s Northwest Side shooting, which was also a targeted attack.

Community members react to shooting on June 3, 2023 at the Antioch Village Apartments in the 1500 block of Upland Road. (KSAT)

Some relatives of the victim attempted to enter the crime scene to see the man’s body.

Things quickly got ugly when police denied them entry into the crime scene, and one person punched an SAPD officer in the face. That person was taken into custody by SAPD.

McManus said the family asked SAPD to release the person who assaulted the officer, but he said they couldn’t do that.

Media members were also assaulted at the scene, including a KSAT 12 photographer who was pushed and another photographer who was punched. SAPD could not confirm if anyone would face charges for the assaults as they did not witness them.

The investigation is ongoing.

