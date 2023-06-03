BCSO deputy shoots, kills man after he assaults family, deputy, sheriff says

BCSO responded to the 8000 block of Versant Bluff after receiving reports of a family disturbance and burglary in action on June 3, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man after he attacked his sister in her home and assaulted a sheriff’s deputy Saturday morning, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Salazar said a man, believed to be in his 20s to 30s, went to the home to do some work but got into an argument with his sister and brother-in-law inside.

During the altercation, the man punched his sister in the face, leaving her with facial lacerations.

Sheriff Salazar said the man had previously worked on the home, as his sister and brother-in-law had not yet moved in from out of state. Neighbors say the couple had only been in the house for a few days before the attack.

An off-duty DEA officer in the area responded to the scene and attempted to stop the suspect, who was believed to be armed with at least a knife.

BCSO said the officer was armed but gave the suspect space in an attempt to avoid using deadly force.

“I can tell you from having seen some surveillance camera video from neighbors, that agent showed an immense amount of restraint as he backed off the situation a bit and allowed the suspect some space. It appears in an effort to keep from using deadly force,” said Sheriff Salazar.

Neighbors continued to report the incident, and a BCSO deputy responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the suspect directly attacked the deputy in front of the home.

“At that point, I can’t tell you if he punched the deputy in the face or physically cut the deputy in the face with a knife because the deputy has both types of injuries to his face,” said Sheriff Salazar.

The man and deputy separated for a moment. As the deputy backed away from the man, the suspect then began to swing again.

BCSO says the deputy stepped a few feet back before firing his weapon two to three times. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy, an 8-year veteran, was taken to a hospital in need of stitches and is expected to be okay.

The woman was evaluated at the scene by EMS. Both the woman and her husband were taken downtown for questioning, said BCSO.